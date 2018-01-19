5 outdoor places to go before the snow melts

Snow, snow, everywhere! Sometimes we don’t have the kind of winter where you can get out and enjoy a real winter activity — this year we can! Katy Mann from Indy with Kids is here with 5 places you have got to go before temperatures rise and the snow melts!

Veal’s Ice Tree – A sometimes huge and always changing hunk of ice that you have to see to believe. https://indywithkids.com/locations/ice-tree-veals-ice-tree-in-indianapolis/

Tobogganing at Pokagon State Park – This popular winter destination runs even when it’s not snowing but the season does come to an end as temperatures rise. https://indywithkids.com/locations/pokagon-state-park-refrigerated-toboggan-run/

Outdoor Ice Skating Rinks – They’re popping up all over central Indiana and families are loving the options — from large rinks of ice to manageable sized synthetic ice rinks, you’ll find the perfect fit for the age of your kiddos. https://indywithkids.com/ice-skating-is-a-fun-cold-weather-and-warm-weather-activity/

Sledding – There are designated sledding hills throughout the Indianapolis area and a few secret spots. This year, Koteewi Run Seasonal Slopes changed the game forever! https://indywithkids.com/locations/koteewi-run-snow-tubing-noblesville/

Meltdown Winter Ice Festival – Richmond is about an hour away but their annual ice festival will have you feeling like you’re worlds away! http://richmondmeltdown.com/

Find even more family fun this winter on Indywithkids.com and on the free Indy with Kids mobile app.

www.indywithkids.com