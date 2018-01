INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Eight people have been displaced following an apartment fire on the city’s west side Friday.

Crews responded to an apartment fire in the 3000 block of Lupine Drive Friday morning.

The Indianapolis Fire Department says four units in all were affected, causing $75,000 in damage.

There were no injuries involved. IFD says the Red Cross and IFD Victims’ Assistance are working to secure shelter for those displaced.

8 displaced & 4 units affected after fire breaks out at 3333 Lupine Dr. No Injuries $75K Damage #UnderInvestigation #IFD Victims Assistance Working w/ @INRedCross for shelter pic.twitter.com/pLj0NjnLRe — IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) January 19, 2018