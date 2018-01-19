Bed Bath & Beyond recalls comforters for mold exposure risk

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Bed Bath & Beyond has recalled more than 175,000 comforters that could expose people to mold.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says mold poses a risk of respiratory or other infections in people with weakened immune systems, damaged lungs or an allergy to mold.

The recall involves Hudson comforters by UGG. The polyester comforters were sold in four different solid colors: garnet, navy, gray, and oatmeal, and three sizes: twin, full/queen, and king.

The comforters were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond from August 2017 through October 2017.

The safety commission said people should stop using the recalled comforters and return them to Bed Bath & Beyond for a full refund.