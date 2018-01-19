Former VA police officer in Indy indicted on federal charges

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A former officer with the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center Police Department has been indicted on federal charges.

According to the United States Department of Justice, 27-year-old Michael Kaim has been charged with obstructing justice and violating civil rights.

On April 18, 2017, Kaim assaulted a patient, who he was arresting outside the Richard L. Roudebush Veterans Affairs Medical Center. As a result of the assault, the patient did sustain bodily injury.

Additionally, Kaim is also said to have written a false report about the arrest.

If convicted on both counts, Kaim faces a maximum of 30 years in prison.