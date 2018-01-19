Gr8 Inspirations: Popular fitness expert opens up about private health condition

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – A central Indiana firefighter who has also built a reputation as a health and wellness expert has opened up about a private health condition in hopes of raising awareness and motivation.

Tim Griffin is a spokesman for the Carmel Fire Department. He is also known as “Firefighter Tim” from frequent appearances and hosting on WISH-TV’s Indy Style.

A seemingly picture of health, Griffin recently revealed he has battled ulcerative colitis (UC) for four years.

UC is a chronic inflammatory bowel disease that caused Griffin digestive distress and weight loss for two and a half months before he spoke to a doctor, or even his wife about his symptoms.

“I was in really bad shape. I lost about 12 or 13 pounds and on me that’s pretty noticeable but it’s one of those things, you know, at first you’re sort of embarrassed. You don’t want to talk about it,” Griffin said. “Just because someone looks healthy on the outside doesn’t necessarily mean they are on the inside.”

Griffin manages the autoimmune disease with medication, a positive outlook and a driven personality.

“I feel like I have to stay motivated even if it’s painful or even if I’m not feeling well, you push through those and I feel better at the end of it, always,” he said of his daily workout routine early in the mornings before work at the fire house.

He opted to share details about his wellness struggle to provide an example to others who are overwhelmed by improving health because of any obstacle.

“I know people that are on blood pressure medicines or any other type of ailment, joint problems and they may think ‘this is it, I gotta throw in the towel’ and it’s easy to think that. It’s easy at times to feel defeated,” Griffin said.

In addition to his work as a firefighter, Griffin is also a personal trainer and father to five daughters.