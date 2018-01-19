Gymnasts condemn Nassar, Indy-based USA Gymnastics in court

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two Olympic gold-medal gymnasts stood in a Michigan courtroom Friday testifying against Dr. Larry Nassar and the executives at Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics.

Aly Raisman and Jordyn Wieber, two of the “Fierce Five” gold medal gymnasts in the 2012 London Olympics, read their victim statements in person before a judge, Nassar and a courtroom audience. Both women were met with applause and praise from the judge on this fourth day of sentencing.

“I am here to face you, Larry, so you can see I’ve regained my strength, that I’m no longer a victim. I’m a survivor,” said Raisman, the captain of the 2012 team. “I am no longer that little girl you met in Australia who you first began grooming and manipulating.”

While several victims have delivered their statements in person, tearing up or fighting back emotion, others have delivered theirs through legal representation or family members. Raisman delivered her statement with the force and attitude many recognize from her time as a competitor.

“Larry, you should have been locked up a long, long time ago,” she said. “I am also here to tell you to your face, Larry, that you have not taken gymnastics away from me. I love this sport and that love is stronger than the evil that resides in you and those who enabled you to hurt many people.”

Raisman also targeted USA Gymnastics, 132 E. Washington St., saying it’s “rotting from the inside” and that the new CEO Kerry Perry needs to take responsibility for the organization. She also noted the day USA Gymnastics canceled training at the Karolyi Camp in Texas, where some of the abuse occurred, there were still athletes on campus.

Wieber said at Nassar’s sentencing, “The people who are responsible need to accept responsibility for the pain they have caused me and the rest of the women who have been abused.”

“Larry Nassar is accountable. USA Gymnastics is accountable. The U.S. Olympic Committee is accountable,” Wieber said.

McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas round out the four women from the 2012 team accusing Nassar of molesting them while he provided “treatment” in London and Texas. Maroney’s statement was read by a representative, and Douglas has only made her accusations through social media. Other well-known victims include Simone Biles, Jeanette Antolin and Jessica Howard.

“Even though I’m a victim, I do not and will not live my life as one. I’m an Olympian despite being abused. I worked so hard and managed to achieve my goal,” Wieber said. “Despite my athletic achievements, I am one of over 140 women and survivors whose story is important. Our pain is all the same.”

Surprising to many legal experts is how Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina is responding personally to each victim’s statements.

“You are so strong,” she said to Raisman after listening to her statement. “You are that example to all of those other survivors that they can be you. Not just as an Olympian, as a woman, as a strong survivor, as a voice.”

The judge denied Nassar’s request to sit in the back of the courtroom while the victim statements were made, saying he should be forced to face his accusers. CNN reporters in the courtroom reported Nassar did not once made eye contact with the more than 70 women who have testified against him.

“Your name is not Dr. Nassar. It is not Mr. Nassar. It is not Larry. It’s inmate,” said Doug Powell, father of victim Kassie Powell. “Inmate 21504-040 for your eternal life.”

Nassar has pleaded guilty to this case’s seven counts of sexual misconduct, but the judge has allowed more than 100 victims to give their statements. The Michigan Attorney General’s Office has requested Nassar spend between 40 and 125 years in prison. Several of Nassar’s accusers have asked for the strongest possible sentence. Judge Aquilina could make a decision Tuesday.

Nassar already faces 60 years in prison for possession of child pornography in an unrelated case.