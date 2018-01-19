IMPD seeks help to locate missing 58-year-old woman

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are seeking help to locate a missing 58-year-old woman last seen Thursday night.

Police say Regina Restivo was last seen leaving a friend’s house in the 5400 block of South Orange Street — that’s near Prospect Street and Emerson Avenue — around 7:30 p.m. driving a gray 2010 Ford Fusion with license number SZB922.

Restivo is described as a white female standing five-foot-one-inch tall, weighing 155 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police say Restivo is pre-diabetic and suffers low blood sugar, which can at times cause her to become lost or confused.

If you have any information about Restivo’s whereabouts, you’re encouraged to contact Detective Monica Endres at 317-327-6184.