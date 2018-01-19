Indiana residents report 2nd fireball in sky this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A few reports came into a national meteor society’s webpage Friday night of another fireball over Indiana, the second this week.

Late on Wednesday, a flash of light was reported in the Hoosier night sky, according to social media posts from Marion, Indiana, to Bedford and many communities in between.

On Friday night, Frank Brown, 58, of Indianapolis was delivering pizzas between 6:15 and 6:30 p.m. when he saw the flash on the city’s east side.

“It had to be something fairly rouge,” Brown said. “It was like a quick blaze trail. I can’t explain it. It seemed to be holding together, and it was going from north to south.”

And it was over in a couple of seconds, he said.

Others in Indiana saw it, too. The American Meteor Society’s webpage had sightings over Indiana recorded from 6:15 to 6:31 p.m. Friday in Indianapolis, Bloomington and Richmond. Reporters of the flash on the website said it lasted from 3 to 7 seconds.

On Tuesday, social media lit up with video of what NASA later determined was a meteoroid entering Earth’s atmosphere about 8:08 p.m.