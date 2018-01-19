Investigators find no motive for Las Vegas mass shooting

FILE - This Oct. 2, 2017 file photo shows police tape blocking off the home of Stephen Craig Paddock in Mesquite, Nev. A federal judge is being asked to unseal documents telling what federal agents learned before searching properties belonging to the gunman responsible for the Oct. 1, 2017 massacre on the Las Vegas Strip. Prosecutors aren't opposing a Friday, Jan. 12, 2018 request from media organizations for U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey to release redacted affidavits underlying warrants for locations including Stephen Paddock's home in Mesquite. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Investigators say they have still not determined why Las Vegas mass shooter Stephen Paddock opened fire from his high-rise hotel suite, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo told reporters Friday that investigators believe Paddock acted alone in the Oct. 1 shooting at the Mandalay Bay casino-hotel.

Lombardo says he does not expect charges to be filed against Paddock’s girlfriend, Marilou Danley, who had been previously called a person of interest in the case.

Lombardo said the investigation found that Paddock had possessed child pornography.