Let the warming trend begin!

Temperatures this morning compared to earlier this week. Start off point ion the upper teens and lower 20s! Sunshine galore this afternoon warming temperatures to the upper 30s. A clear and quiet night with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

This weekend temperatures will continue to warm up. Not a bad start to the morning with some sun and clouds but clouds will thicken throughout the day with mainly cloudy skies by around dinner time. Highs on Saturday will top out in the lower 40s. Scattered sprinkles are likely during the evening and will be more of an inconvenience. Lows will fall into the lower 30s.

Sunday showers likely at any time during the day and will remain on the lighter side. Some fog likely as snow begins to melt and temperatures begin to warm up. Showers will continue through the overnight. Temperatures will hold steady in the mid 40s then eventually increase throughout the morning with highs on Monday morning topping out near 50°. Temperatures then begin to fall as the cold front passes through and that transitions rain showers to flurries for the rest of the day. Tuesday we could still see a lingering flurry during the morning. They move out and we see a gradual decrease in cloud cover for the rest of the day. Temperatures for the rest of the week remain near normal topping out in the 30s with near 50° temperatures by the end of the week.