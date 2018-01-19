Man arrested after murder of his accomplice during November robbery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A man has been charged with murder and robbery after detectives say he shot and killed his accomplice.

Police arrested 46-year-old Raymond Crabtree on Friday.

Just after 6 a.m. on Nov. 4, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a deceased person in the 1600 block of Nelson Avenue — that’s near South Shelby Street and East Troy Avenue — and arrived to find 29-year-old Tarial Moncrief lying in the street with an apparent gunshot wound. Moncrief was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives believe Moncrief and Crabtree were attempting to commit robbery and that Crabtree shot Moncrief when gunfire was exchanged between the homeowner and the suspects.

Crabtree remained in the Marion County Jail on Friday night.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.