Man arrested for DUI after ordering burrito in bank drive-thru

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WCMH) — A Florida man was arrested Wednesday after deputies say he tried to order a burrito in the bank drive-thru.

It happened at the Bank of America in Spring Hill, Florida, WFTS reported. The manager of the bank called the Hernando County Sheriffs Office after finding a man unconscious behind the wheel of the car in the drive-thru.

The manager said that he managed to wake the driver up after banging on the window for some time.

When he woke up, the driver reportedly asked the manager for a burrito.

Deputies arrived a short time later and found Douglas Francisco, 28, in the drivers seat of the car with the engine running.

The deputy said that Francisco made several statements that were differing with reality, WTSP reported. The deputy noted that Franciscos movements were consistent with someone on prescription narcotics.

At the time of his arrest, Francisco had Oxycodone and Xanax on him. He was prescribed both drugs.

He was taken to the county jail on a $1,000 bond.