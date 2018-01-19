Mother pleads guilty to murders of children ages 3, 7 in Montgomery County

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A 31-year-old woman charged with the November 2016 murders of her two young children has pleaded guilty and will be sentenced in March, court documents show.

Court documents indicated Brandi Worley told police she used a combat knife to kill the children and stab herself because she didn’t want her husband to take their children, 7-year-old Tyler and 3-year-old Charlee. Tyler was a student at Sugar Creek Elementary in the North Montgomery school district.

According to police, Worley called 911, admitting she just killed her children. Kyle Proctor was the dispatcher who received Worley’s 911 call. “At first, the longer it went and the more detailed she got, you start feeling this is true You hope and pray that it’s not.”

Online court filings showed Worley appeared in Montgomery Circuit Court on Friday with her counsel, Indianapolis lawyer Mark Inman. The court accepted the plea agreement in which Worley pleaded guilty to two murder counts. The court accepted the plea agreement and entered a conviction judgment. Sentencing was set for 2 p.m. March 19.

A voice mail left with Inman was not immediately returned. Montgomery County Clerk Karyn Douglas said her office was not immediately able to fax a copy of the plea agreement from the court on Friday afternoon.

First responders found the children dead at a home in the 200 block of South Madison Street in Darlington around 4:30 a.m. Nov. 17, 2016. The small town is about eight miles northeast of Crawfordsville and 25 miles south of Lafayette.