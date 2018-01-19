The Film Yap reviews 12 Strong and more

So many choices, so much to see! The Film Yap’s Christopher Lloyd runs down the list of “what’s playing” this weekend!

12 Strong

This war action/drama looks at the true story of a dozen soldiers who were the first sent into Afghanistan to hunt the Taliban after 9/11. Starring Chris Hemsworth and Michael Shannon.”

Call Me By Your Name

This sumptuous-looking romance stars Timothée Chalamet as an American teen living in Italy who falls in love with his father’s adult student (Armie Hammer).”

Den of Thieves

The world’s best crew of bank robbers go up against L.A.’s finest police elite unit in this gritty crime story. Starring Gerard Butler.”

Forever My Girl

A country music star returns home for the first time in eight years, and tries to recapture the heart of the girl he left behind in this country-fried romance.”

Blade Runner 2049

The dystopian vision of the future is advanced 30 years, as a genetically engineered human hunts after his own kind. Exquisite, haunting, an utterly satisfying sequel. Buy It.“

