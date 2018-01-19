Warmer, wetter weekend in store

Hope you enjoyed the sunshine today, because we will not see much sunshine this weekend.

THIS EVENING: It will be milder than previous evenings again. Temps will hover around the freezing mark, but the wind will make it feel like mid 20s.

OVERNIGHT: Temps will stay mild. There could be a few areas of fog overnight, so watch for that. Lows will drop only into the mid to upper 20s.

SATURDAY: We will see a surge in low-level moisture Saturday. This will mean low clouds, maybe some fog, and some drizzle cannot be ruled out as well. In spite of that, we should reach the lower 40s for highs in most places.

SUNDAY: Rain will become a bit more organized withe some scattered showers. Highs will continue to climb into the mid to upper 40s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Monday will see wind, rain, then as colder air moves in Monday night, could see flurries and snow showers. The snow showers don’t seem significant now, but a few could misbehave, so we will track that carefully. A few cool days in the 30s Tuesday and Wednesday before another nice warm-up returns that should last through at least next Saturday.