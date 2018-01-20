Chef Wendell: Ginger tea & ramen noodles

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Spicy, tangy, tongue-tingling ginger root has been used for thousands of years as a medicine for a multitude of ailments. Ginger root is beige in color with a knotted, rough appearance.

· Same family as turmeric. Zingiber officinale

· Ginger, garlic and onions all have an anti-blood-clotting ability, when they’re eaten together they’re a powerful mainstay against heart attacks and stroke!

· Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry 2006: ginger not only helps prevent and reverse diabetes – it protects against and improves diabetic complications like diabetic retinopathy!

· Reduces knee pain after walking or exercising.

· Ginger contains enzymes that help to fight bacterial infections that flourish in certain environments, such as hospitals. (Staph) (Draxe.com)

· Antioxidant and anti-inflammatory.

· Ginger boosts the immune system.

· Ginger breaks down accumulated of toxins: cleanse the lymphatic system, our body’s sewage system.

· Ginger helps ease pain associated with menstruation or menstrual cramps.

Caution: Ginger may interact with some prescriptions or other-the-counter medications. (Blood clotting, diabetes, and blood pressure medications)

Ginger Tea:

· Cut small slices of fresh ginger and let it steep in boiling water. Strain and drink as a tea. (‘raw’ honey is a perfect sweetener)

Benefits:

· Settles upset stomachs and nausea.

· Helps treat morning sickness.

· Nasal and sinus relief.

· Warming