Chef Wendell: Ginger tea & ramen noodles

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Spicy, tangy, tongue-tingling ginger root has been used for thousands of years as a medicine for a multitude of ailments. Ginger root is beige in color with a knotted, rough appearance.
· Same family as turmeric. Zingiber officinale
· Ginger, garlic and onions all have an anti-blood-clotting ability, when they’re eaten together they’re a powerful mainstay against heart attacks and stroke!
· Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry 2006: ginger not only helps prevent and reverse diabetes – it protects against and improves diabetic complications like diabetic retinopathy!
· Reduces knee pain after walking or exercising.
· Ginger contains enzymes that help to fight bacterial infections that flourish in certain environments, such as hospitals. (Staph) (Draxe.com)
· Antioxidant and anti-inflammatory.
· Ginger boosts the immune system.
· Ginger breaks down accumulated of toxins: cleanse the lymphatic system, our body’s sewage system.
· Ginger helps ease pain associated with menstruation or menstrual cramps.
Caution: Ginger may interact with some prescriptions or other-the-counter medications. (Blood clotting, diabetes, and blood pressure medications)
Ginger Tea:
· Cut small slices of fresh ginger and let it steep in boiling water. Strain and drink as a tea. (‘raw’ honey is a perfect sweetener)
Benefits:
· Settles upset stomachs and nausea.
· Helps treat morning sickness.
· Nasal and sinus relief.
· Warming