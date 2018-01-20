Fog and rain move in tonight with more sunshine by mid-week

We saw a promising start to our weekend with mostly clear skies this morning, but clouds quickly moved in to block out the sun this afternoon.

Even with limited sunshine, we still managed to top out in the mid 40s in many areas, well above average for this time of year thanks to a friendly south wind.

The southerly breeze is brought warm air our direction this afternoon, but the warmer air also has more moisture in it. As the moisture rich air slides over partially snow-covered ground tonight, fog will develop and become dense in many areas tonight.

Along with the fog, rain will also begin to slide in through the overnight with continued scattered showers through Sunday with highs in the upper 40s.

Better rain chances will move in early Monday as a cold front slides through. A few rumbles of thunder are also possible, though severe weather will not be a threat.

Lingering rain showers late Monday and Tuesday will begin to change over to a wintry mix of rain and snow, though any accumulation will be isolated and very little.

We’ll clear out through mid-week and another round of southerly winds will push our way by the end of next work week. That will bump high temperatures back into the low 50s by next Friday.

That brief warm-up is just ahead of another chance for rain next Saturday and another round of possible snow accumulation by the end of next weekend.