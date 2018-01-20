HopCat celebrates 10th anniversary with crack fries eating contest

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A Broad Ripple restaurant and beer bar known for its award-winning “crack fries” is celebrating a milestone anniversary Saturday afternoon with – what else? – a crack fries eating contest.

HopCat first opened in Grand Rapids in January 2008 and has since expanded to 14 locations nationwide. The Broad Ripple location, HopCat’s first venture outside of Michigan, will match and donate all eating contest proceeds to the Humane Society of Indianapolis.

The local reigning champion will return to defend his title, according to restaurant managers. His memorable landslide victory came after scarfing down three and a half pounds of the pepper-sprinkled, beer-battered, lightly sweetened fries – sans condiments – in under six minutes; the second place winner barely managed two pounds.

Prospective challengers can register until 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. The contest is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

The winner will receive a prize package valued at $500 and the chance to compete against other regional champs at the Michigan Brewers Guild Summer Beer Festival.

All customers will receive a free order of crack fries with any purchase Saturday until 5 p.m.