Indianapolis couple found dead ruled murder-suicide

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — The deaths of a man and woman whose bodies were found Thursday in Lapel, a rural part of Madison County, were ruled a murder-suicide on Saturday.

The Indianapolis couple last seen Dec. 17 — 22-year-old Heavan Henderson and her boyfriend, 23-year old Jeremy Danowski — grew up in the Lapel area. Their car was found Dec. 18 in a Lapel park with a receipt for a gun purchase from an Indianapolis store.

Heavan Henderson suffered three gunshot wounds to the neck and was ruled a homicide, while Jeremy Danowski had a single gunshot wound to the head and was ruled a suicide, according to Madison County Coroner Marian Dunnichay.

A handgun found near the bodies, which had been along the fence row “for several weeks,” the sheriff said, was determined to be the one the couple had purchased, according to a Thursday night press conference with the Madison County sheriff.