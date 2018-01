INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One man is in critical condition after a shooting early Saturday.

It just after 3 a.m. in the 3300 block of Leatherbury Lane when officials were called out on a person shot run.

Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

Suspect or victim information has yet to be released.

If you have any information on the shooting, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.