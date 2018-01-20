Thousands attend Women’s March downtown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Several thousand people attended the Women’s March rally in downtown Indianapolis, walking nearly a mile to the Statehouse.

The issues brought up at the march centered on equality, not only for women but for everyone, and organizers encouraged attendees to vote in the midterm elections this November.

24-Hour News 8 attended the rally and spoke with people young and old, men and women, about why they came out, which coincided with the end of President Trump’s first year in office and the first day of the government shutdown.

Watch the video above to hear from the attendees.