Warmer temperatures lead to several rain chances

A much welcomed warm up comes with numerous rain chances, and several foggy mornings across central Indiana.

Today:

Starting off the day already with temperatures above freezing in most locations. Thin cloud cover will increase to mostly cloudy conditions heading into the afternoon. A few light sprinkles will be possible from time to time – more than likely this evening.

Highs top out in the lower to middle 40s.

Tonight:

Thanks for the milder temps causing snow melt, bet on fog increasing through the overnight hours. Temperatures should stay above freezing, so the threat for slick roads overnight into Sunday shouldn’t be a problem.

Light drizzle can be expected from time time.



Lows dip to the middle 30s.

Sunday:

Fog, thick cloud cover, and at times, wet conditions with scattered light rain will be the theme for our Sunday.

Highs top out in the upper 40s.

Monday:

More dynamic system moves into central Indiana on Monday. Expect winds to increase – meaning fog shouldn’t be too much of an issue for the morning. Widespread rain will set up across the area for the morning and afternoon. Colder air catches up with the system – which should mix in some snow with the rain by Monday evening.

Highs top out in the lower 50s.

8 Day Forecast:

Some backside precipitation on Tuesday likely falls as light snow – with minimal accumulation. Temperatures fall back to the 30s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Quiet pattern for the remainder of the work week, with temperatures warming back to the 40s for Thursday, and near 50° on Friday. Next system moves in on Saturday, which looks to bring another shot of rain to the area.