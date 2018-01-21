2 Wayne Twp firefighters hospitalized after battling west side fires

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two firefighters with the Wayne Township Fire Department were transported to the hospital after responding to two fires within the same hour.

The first happened around 7:15 a.m. when officials were dispatched out to an apartment fire at the Addison Creek Apartments in the 5700 block of Port Au Prince Drive.

Upon arrival, fire officials found the fire in a wall at an apartment near a furnace.

A firefighter was injured when a part of the apartment’s ceiling collapsed on him. He was transported to the hospital to treat non life-threatening injuries.

The fire was brought under control in under 30 minutes.

Several residents were displaced in the fire.

No other injuries were reported.

The second fire happened at a garage in the 3900 block of West Henry Street.just before 8 a.m.

Firefighters from WTFD, @IFD_NEWS @Decaturtwpfire and @SPEEDWAYFIRE make an attack on a working garage fire this morning at 3918 W Henry St. pic.twitter.com/GegKRUSCdX — Wayne Twp Fire Dept (@Waynetwpfire) January 21, 2018

One firefighter was injured while battling the fire. He was taken to the hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

Damages to the garage are estimated at $20,000.

No other injuries were reported.