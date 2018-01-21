State police investigate man’s death in rural Bartholomew County

HOPE, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police are investigating the death of a man in rural Bartholomew County, near the town of Hope.

The investigation began when officers were called to the 5600 block of East County Road 700 North on Sunday morning on a report of an unresponsive male at the residence.

ISP detectives arrived to find 40-year-old Dale Pattingill, who was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office.

Police said the cause of death had not yet been determined, pending toxicology results.

Authorities did not suspect foul play.