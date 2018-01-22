1 killed in Peru crash involving ambulance

PERU, Ind. (WISH) – One person is dead following an early Monday morning crash in Peru.

According to the the Indiana State Police, officers responded to the area of U.S. 31 and State Road 218 at approximately 3:45 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash.

Police say that the ambulance, which was traveling southbound on U.S. 31, failed to stop at a red light at State Road 218. The ambulance then struck a 2013 Dodge Dart on the driver’s side, causing it to roll onto its passenger side.

Officers say the driver of the ambulance, 26-year-old Christine Wesner, fell asleep at the wheel just prior to the accident.

Wesner was not injured, but also inside the ambulance at the time of the accident were a five-month-old, the child’s mother and 32-year-old Mousa Chaban, an emergency medical technician. Mousa, who was partially ejected from the ambulance, did die as a result of his injuries. The child and the mother were both unharmed.

The driver of the Dart, 30-year-old Joseph Farrar, suffered a broken collar bone. He was transported to the hospital. A passenger in the Dart, Jesse Wilkins, 20, was also injured, transported to the hospital for a non-life threatening head injury.

Officers say the five-month old was being transferred from a South Bend hospital to an Indianapolis hospital.

The deadly crash remains under investigation.