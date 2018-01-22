2018 Country Megaticket acts, dates announced

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – Those looking for sings warmer weather is on the way received a big sign Monday morning.

The 2018 Country Megaticket acts and dates have been announced.

The fun kicks off on Saturday, May 19 as Jason Aldean will play at the Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center.

The other acts and dates is as follows:

Jason Aldean w/ Luke Combs and Lauren Alaina – Saturday, May 19

Kenny Chesney w/ Old Dominion – Thursday, May 31

Keith Urban w/ Kelsea Ballerini – Saturday, June 16

Miranda Lambert & LITTLE BIG TOWN (co-headline tour) – Saturday, July 14

Dierks Bentley w/ Brothers Osborne and LANCO – Saturday, July 21

Rascal Flatts w/ Dan + Shay and Carly Pearce – Thursday, Aug. 9

Luke Bryan w/ Jon Pardi and Morgan Wallen – Friday, Aug. 24

Lady Antebellum & DARIUS RUCKER (co-headline tour) w/ Russell Dickerson – Friday, Sept. 14

The Country Megaticket goes on sale, Friday Jan. 26 at 10 a.m.