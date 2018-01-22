Additional charges filed against couple accused of murdering 74-year-old Brownsburg woman

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — New charges have been filed against two people in connection to the stabbing death of a 74-year-old Brownsburg woman.

Arion Cruthird, 19, and Kiesha Summerhill, 18, now face additional charges of robbery with serious bodily injury and battery with serious bodily injury on an endangered adult. They had previously been charged with murder after Alice Wright was found dead in her home.

Investigators said that Summerhill had been a contracted aid and had cared for Wright’s husband, Kerney, for nearly a year.

It is believed the couple went into the home through an unlocked door on January 5. They then threatened Alice with a BB gun, using her to get cash from the kitchen freezer.

Alice then used her life alert system to try to contact emergency assistance, then Cruthird began to beat her, according to court documents. Cruthird then grabbed a knife from the kitchen and began stabbing Alice, leaving blood on the wall in the living room. The pair also struck Kerney several times with their fists, knocking him out of his wheelchair.

Cruthird then took Alice to the bedroom and stabbed her in the back of head and neck.

Alice Wright was found dead on January 7 by her daughter.

The incident remains under investigation.