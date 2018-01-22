Carmel Clay Schools human resources director resigns

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The Carmel Clay Schools human resources director has resigned.

Corrine Middleton’s resignation was approved on Monday night, as was the resignation of Superintendent Nicholas Wahl, a spokesperson for the school board said.

Wahl’s resignation was announced on Jan. 12. The board earlier had put Wahl on paid leave while it reviewed district leadership. Wahl was under contract until June of 2022.

The board said under the resignation agreement, Wahl will only be paid through June of this year.