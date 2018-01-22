Devour Indy Winterfest gets underway Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Devour Indy Winterfest kicks off Monday.

There are 200 restaurants that are participating in the event which ends on Feb. 4. This happens twice a year; once in the summer and now, during the winter.

Devour Indy allows diners to take advantage of three-course, value-priced menus at different restaurants. Restaurants are located in six different parts of the city like downtown, midtown, north, south, east and west.

Not just something to eat, but there are things to do as well. There are events at places like the Indiana Repertory Theatre, Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra and the zoo that are discounted.

The goal isn’t just to highlight a couple hundred restaurants, but to raise money for charity as well. Devour Indy and all participating restaurants are supporting Riley Children’s Foundation. Guests are encouraged to donate to Riley’s online or at their favorite restaurant during Devour Indy.

Riley Children’s Foundation is the fundraising arm for Riley Hospital for Children. Your donation supports the research and family centered care at Riley.

For more information on Devour Indy Winterfest and to donate to Riley’s Children’s Foundation, click here.