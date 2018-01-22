Howe vs. Cathedral in final of City boys basketball tournament

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Hoosier state known for its rich basketball tradition, and for true hoops fans, it doesn’t get much better than the City tournament.

The Boys tournament began a week ago and two out of 17 teams remained Monday night in the fight for the title: No. 1 Cathedral and the 7 seed Howe.

The Irish of Cathedral are the defending City tournament champions. In fact, they’ve played in this title game six our of the past seven seasons.

Howe on the other hand hasn’t won the City championship since 2015.

When these two teams met at the beginning of the season, Cathedral won 75-58.

Game time was set for 7:30 p.m. at Arsenal Tech High School.