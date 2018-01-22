Docs: IMPD recruit officer choked man, pointed gun in fight over $30

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department recruit officer has been terminated after being charged with multiple crimes.

According to IMPD, Recruit Officer Moussa Niang, 24, was in a physical altercation with another man in the 6700 block of Hollow Run Drive on Dec. 31. A caller told officers that she believed an IMPD officer had pointed a gun at her boyfriend.

Court documents indicate that Niang had loaned a friend $30 in mid-December because she had “spent all her paycheck buying a weave,” according to court documents.

On the morning of Dec. 31, Niang called that friend approximately 20 times but was unable to speak to her, getting her voicemail. He then went to her residence and exited his car with a gun in his hand. Documents state that he pointed the gun at his friend’s boyfriend. The boyfriend gave Niang $20 and sent a friend back to the upstairs apartments to get the remaining $10.

The two men got into a physical altercation, with Niang grabbing the other man by the throat. Niang left after collecting he $30.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Niang with strangulation, pointing a firearm and battery resulting in bodily injury. Strangulation is a level six felony. Pointing a firearm and battery are both misdemeanor charges.

IMPD Chief Bryan Roach has fired Niang from the department. He had been at the academy for fewer than three months. As an at-will employee, he was able to be terminated without approval of the merit board.

Niang was taken into custody Monday morning.

A mugshot for Niang has not yet been released.