Indiana Senate approves carryout Sunday alcohol sales bill

INDIANAPOLIS (AP/WISH) — The Indiana Senate has approved a measure that would repeal Indiana’s ban on Sunday carryout alcohol sales.

The bill by Republican Sen. Ron Alting of Lafayette passed Monday on a 39-10 vote. It now moves to the House, which is expected to vote soon on its own Sunday sales proposal.

Both measures would allow stores to sell carryout alcohol form noon to 8 p.m. Sundays.

Similar bills have stalled in recent years. But Republican legislative leaders say now’s the time to act.

Separate legislation that would have allowed convenience stores, big box retailers and pharmacies to sell cold — and not just warm — beer faced a different fate. That measure was voted down in committee last week. Selling cold carryout beer is a right primarily enjoyed by liquor stores.

Jon Sinder, chairman of the Indiana Association of Beverage Retailers, issued this statement Monday:

“ The Indiana Association of Beverage Retailers applauds the Indiana State Senate for successfully passing Senate Bill 1, a landmark piece of legislation that if signed into law will allow Hoosiers to purchase alcohol for carryout on Sundays for the first time since prohibition. This is an important milestone in the legislative process and we are eager to continue working directly with legislators to make sure that this bill is ultimately signed by the Governor and becomes law.”