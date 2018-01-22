Man arrested following Columbus SWAT standoff

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — One man is facing several charges stemming after a two-hour standoff with SWAT officials Sunday evening.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. when officers were called out to the 100 block of North Ross Street on a disturbance call.

Upon arrival, the caller told officials that while he was doing construction work, 62-year-old Lawrence Pushor confronted he and his fiancee and allegedly pointing a gun at the two.

Officers then attempted to make contact with Pushor at his home but were unsuccessful. SWAT officials were then called to the scene and successfully got Pushor to exit his home at 8:30 p.m.

Pushor faces preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and intimidation with a deadly weapon.