Officials release photo of man accused of robbing Greenfield bank

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Police have released new images of a man they believe may have robbed a Chase Bank in November.

The robbery happened at the bank located at 2057 North State Street around 11:15 a.m. where police said the suspect entered and demanded cash. He then fled the building northbound on foot.

In the photo, the suspect is seen wearing a red Adidas pull over shirt with dark colored jeans. He is believed to be in his 40s or 50s and standing anywhere between 6 feet 3 inches and 6 feet 5 inches.

There were no injuries reported in the robbery.

If you have any information on the robbery, you are urged to call the Greenfield Police Department at 317-477-4410.