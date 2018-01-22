Rain mixes with snow showers Tuesday

We are entering a see-saw weather pattern for the next week!

THIS EVENING: Scattered rain showers will move in late this evening, so keep an umbrella handy if you will be out this evening. Temps will fall from the 50s to the 40s.

OVERNIGHT RAIN / SNOW SHOWERS MIX: As colder air arrives overnight, some rain showers will mix with scattered snow showers. This should not cause big problems because air temperatures will stay above freezing and the ground will still be warm. There could be a few isolated slick bridges and overpasses.

RAIN / SNOW MIX TUESDAY: Temps will rebound into the mid to upper 30s Tuesday, and the lingering scattered precipitation will be some snow showers mixing with rain showers, but again, temps will be in the mid to upper 30s.

SEE-SAW TEMPS IN 8-DAY FORECAST: We will stay near-average in the temperature department Wednesday, before another spell of mild temps will arrive. This warm-up will last through the 1st half of the weekend, then some colder air will briefly return Sunday and then Monday of next week, but milder air tries to return by next Tuesday.