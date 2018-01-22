Scattered showers and storms today

Starting off warm and damp with temperatures in the upper 40s! Temperatures will continue to climb this afternoon with highs topping out in the mid to lower 50s. Showers and storms become more wide spread late morning and early afternoon as a cold front passes through. Showers will continue through the afternoon and this evening but as temperatures fall the rain will transition to snow shower overnight through early tomorrow. Lows tonight will fall near or slightly above freezing.

Highs much colder for Tuesday and a bit breezy during the day. Highs reach the mid 30s with scattered light snow showers during the morning and early afternoon. Not expecting much of any accumulation maybe a dusting on the roads and grassy surfaces. The system exit late Tuesday leaving the rest of the work week pretty quiet. Mainly sunny skies for the day with highs slowly rebounding to the upper 30s and lower 40s. Warming trend will continue through the rest of the week with highs reaching the lower 50s by Friday afternoon!

Saturday a system moved in and bring the potential for showers and storms.Highs by the weekend still holding on the to the lower 50s. After the from passes temperatures fall into the 30s then eventually in the 20s by early next week.