Silver Alert issued for missing 80-year-old woman

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 80-year-old woman.

According to the St. Joseph County Police Department, Nancy Lee Loy was last seen Jan. 21, at 7:30 p.m. in Granger, Indiana.

Loy is described as a white female standing 5’3″ tall, weighing 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last spotted driving a maroon 2009 Toyota Avalon with Purdue University plate PC2905.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Joseph County Police Department at 574-235-9611.