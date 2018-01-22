Twitter says Russian meddling ahead of 2016 election more widespread than estimated

This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. Russian agents on Twitter attempted to deflect bad news around President Trump's election campaign in October 2016 and refocused criticism on the mainstream media and the Clinton campaign, according to an exclusive AP analysis of an archive of deleted accounts. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Twitter said that Russian meddling ahead of the 2016 Presidential election was more widespread than it initially estimated.

It pledged to let users of the service know if they were exposed to propaganda associated with a Kremlin-linked troll farm.

The social network said it had identified 3,814 accounts linked to the internet research agency, which was the seat of the Russian propaganda effort.

