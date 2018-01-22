Where to find one-of-a-kind treasures this weekend

By Published:

Unique. One-of-a-kind. Just for YOU! Check out what’s new at Indie Arts & Vintage Marketplace with Jon Jenkins.

Indie Arts & Vintage Marketplace

Jan 27th 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Indiana State Fairgrounds-Ag-Hort Building

Same weekend as Indy Home Show

Musical Guest- Scotty Randolph

100+ vendors- everything vintage, antique, artisanal and re & upcycled

To learn more, visit:

www.indyartsvintage.com   www.facebook.com/iavmindy

Saturday, January 27th at the Indiana State Fairgrounds

To learn more, visit www.indyartsvintage.com.

 

