Social media post leads to lock down at Greenfield HS, 3 in custody

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Three people are now in custody following an incident that took place at Greenfield-Central High School Tuesday.

Officers with the Greenfield Police Department, Hancock County Sheriff Department and school security all were called to the incident at the school that stemmed from a post on social media.

The school was placed on lock down from the post. The lock down was precautionary and lifted within 30 minutes.

The school is now safe and there is no threat to the campus. Students were said to have never been in danger.

Three individuals were taken into custody for questioning following the incident.

This story will be updated as more information becomes known.