Best of Baby products for 2018

A new year means new babies! Mompreneurs Sherri French and Carly Dorogi from Bump Swag share some of the best new baby products for 2018.

1) Lovevery Baby

www.loveverybaby.com

Product: The Play Gym $140

The Play Gym by Lovevery provides playtime with purpose, grounded in science. It’s thoughtfully designed by child development experts to promote stage-based cognitive, visual, and motor development from newborn to toddler. It’s a whole year of play in one box.

5 development zones on the Play Mat that reveal or conceal to preventoverstimulation and promote brain and motor skill development: Learning to focus;Making sounds; How things feel; Hiding and finding; Exploring colors.

Crafted using 100% baby-safe materials, including FSC-certified wood with waterbasednon-toxic finishes, organic cotton mouthable accessories, and BPA-free silicone teethers.

2) Boob Food

www.boobfoodcookies.com

Product: Chocolate Chip Oat Lactation Cookies $20

Eating 2 cookies a day will help a nursing mom produce up to 5 extra oz. of breast milk. Moms are seeing results the next day or with in the week. Our cookies catered to a vegan and gluten free diet, and are made with all organic ingredients. Bonus for a busy mom they are pre-made so great for a boost of energy for breakfast or a snack during the day.

3) Baby Paper

www.babypaper.com

Product: Baby Paper – $5-$7, Baby Paper Book – $12.99-$14, Fidgety Paper –

$12, Pocket Fidgety Paper – $5-$7

Simple, inexpensive, yet highly effective toys for sensory development.

Fidgety Paper was developed at the request of therapists working with older kids and adults for sensory therapy, particularly patients with autism and dementia.

4) Baby Banana http://www.baby-banana.com

Product: Baby Banana Infant Training Toothbrush

Babies learn to brush during the vital teething phase, promotes healthy oral development and hand-eye coordination

invented by a dental hygienist to prevent injuries from children biting too hard or falling on hard plastic toothbrushes, soft silicone bristles massage sore teething gums, dishwasher safe and freezer friendly.

100% food grade silicone, no glue, no latex, no phalates, no BPA, non-toxic.

5) Babo Botanicals

www.babobotanicals.com

Product: Babo Botanicals Sensitive Baby Fragrance Free Shampoo and Wash – $19.95 ,Babo Botanicals

Sensitive Baby Fragrance Free Newborn Foam Wash – $12.95, Babo Botanicals Sensitive Baby

Fragrance Free Diaper Cream – $11.95, Babo Botanicals Sensitive Baby Fragrance Free Daily Hydra

Lotion – $12.95, Babo Botanicals Sensitive Baby All Natural Healing Ointment – $18.95, Babo

Botanicals Sensitive Baby All Natural Hydrating Stick – $9.95, Babo Botanicals Sensitive Skin Fragrance

Free Hydra Therapy Wash – $19.95, Babo Botanicals Sensitive Skin Fragrance Free Hydra Therapy

Lotion – $12.95, Babo Botanicals Sensitive Skin All Natural Healing Ointment – $18.95

The Sensitive Baby collection is Babo Botanicals first ever Fragrance Free Collection.

The Sensitive Skin Hydra Therapy Collection is Babo Botanicals first ever adult skincare collection.

Both collections are created for anyone with sensitive, dry or eczema – prone skin.

Created with soothing, natural oatmeal, shea and cocoa butter.

6) The Newborn Poster by Read Your Story

The Newborn Poster, from $33.95

www.readyourstory.com

Remember how little your kids once were? Now you can remember just how small they actually were with this timeless illustration of your newborn, which is scaled 1:1 to your baby’s length at the time of birth. This means that if your baby was 20 inches long at birth, the illustration on your poster will be 20 inches long. It’s also personalized with your child’s name and birth information.

– Optional third line of text that can be anything you want it to be (e.g. Birthplace, Name of Hospital, etc.)

– Available in landscape or portrait orientation (with baby facing left or right, so four different orientations total)

– Measures at 20 inches by 30 inches

7) Lily Jade

www.lily-jade.com

Product: Shaylee in Brandy – $340 Elizabeth in Galena – $345

– full grain leather

– every bag converts to backpack carry

– every bag comes with machine washable inner removable organizer

– 1 year warranty with every purchase

