Cloudy Wednesday, sun-filled warm-up returns Thursday

Standard late January temperatures have returned across central Indiana, but should be short-lived, as the temperature roller coaster ride continues across the Midwest.

Tonight:

An upper-level disturbance moving through the Midwest will continue to squeeze out sprinkles and flurries across portions of central Indiana. Little to no accumulation is expected, and it should only last through the early overnight hours.

Expect quieter conditions as winds settle down during the overnight hours, with chillier temperatures for the wake-up call Wednesday morning, with lows dipping to the middle 20s.

Wednesday:

Another quick-hitting upper-level wave will move through, leaving us with mostly cloudy conditions. We can’t rule out a few flurries early Wednesday morning, but nothing of significance in terms of impact.

Highs top out in the middle to upper 30s.

Late-week Warm-up:

Warming trend will begin starting Thursday, as a large ridge takes over the Midwest. Expect highs to hit the middle 40s on Thursday, and should move into the lower 50s for Friday. Abundant sunshine expected both days.

8-day Forecast:

Unsettled pattern will bring a big temperatures swing from Saturday to Sunday. Expect showers, even a thunderstorm or two as a large complex moves into the Midwest to kick off the weekend. On the back end, we may see a changeover from rain to a rain/snow mix Sunday morning, as temperatures drop the middle 30s for highs. The chilly air won’t stick around long, as another warm-up is on tap for the middle of next week.