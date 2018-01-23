Fishers to upgrade amphitheater for free concerts

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The city of Fishers will spend more than $4 million to upgrade the site of its free summer concerts.

Fishers Board of Works on Monday approved a contract to upgrade the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater located north of City Hall. Upgrades will include a new pavilion with restrooms and a meeting room; a new, deeper stage; and an elevated lawn for better viewing by the audience.

Casey Cawthon, a spokeswoman for the city, said the work should be done in time for the first free concerts in June.

The free concerts draw from 4,500 to 7,000 people during Tuesdays in the summer, Cawthon said. Popular performers include Jennie DeVoe and the duo Dave and Rae.

The project has been allotted $6 million, but is expected to cost $4.2 million based on the contract approved Monday.