Hawaii governor now knows Twitter password

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. David Ige says he and his team took so long to post a message to social media about the recent missile alert being a false alarm because he didn’t know his Twitter username and password.

Ige told reporters Monday he’s since put his username and password into his cellphone. He says he can now use social media without waiting for his staff.

The governor was asked why his Twitter account relayed a Hawaii Emergency Management Agency tweet about the false alarm at 8:24 a.m. on Jan. 13 even though Ige learned about the mistake 15 minutes earlier at 8:09 a.m.

Ige’s communications staff members manage his social media accounts, as is the case with many politicians.

Ige spokeswoman Cindy McMillan said Friday the governor had to track her down to prepare a message for the public before they could post anything.