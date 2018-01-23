IMPD, FBI seek man caught on camera in southside KeyBank robbery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Have you seen this bank robbery suspect? Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force hope you can help them identify him.

After 10 a.m. Tuesday, IMPD officers were dispatched to a southside branch of KeyBank, 7447 S. U.S. 31, on a report of a robbery. Investigators got a photo of the suspect from the bank.

IMPD said in a news release that the man walked into the bank, displayed a note to the teller and exited the front of the bank with an undisclosed amount of money. The male was described as being from 30 to 40 years old and from 5-feet-9 and 5-11 in height. He was described as having a thin build and wearing a blue Notre Dame sweatshirt with a white stripe on the sleeves, a black and white knit cap, and dark sunglasses.

If you have information, contact the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force at 317-595-4000 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477. Information may also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at crimetips.org or on the P3tips app.