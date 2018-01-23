Mexico slams US decision on solar panels tariff

WASHINGTON (AP) – Mexico says it regrets the United States’ decision not to exclude it from tariffs on imported washing machines and solar panels.

It says it will “use all available legal resources in response to the U.S. decision.” It says its inclusion in the application of protections is “regrettable” given the U.S. International Trade Commission determined no damage exists to U.S. industry as a consequence of imports of Mexican washing machines.

U.S. President Donald Trump says approving the tariffs will help U.S. manufacturers. The Republican casts Monday’s decision as part of his pledge to put American companies and jobs first.

His administration is imposing an immediate tariff of 30 percent on most imported solar modules, with the rate declining before phasing out after four years. For large residential washing machines, tariffs will start at up to 50 percent and phase out after three years.