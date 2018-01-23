Mexico slams US decision on solar panels tariff

FILE- This April 20, 2011, file photo shows some of the 30,000 solar panels that make up the Public Service Company of New Mexico's new 2-megawatt photovoltaic array in Albuquerque, N.M. Some in the U.S. solar-power industry are hoping a decision this week by President Donald Trump doesn’t bring on an eclipse. Companies that install solar-power systems for homeowners and utilities are bracing for Trump’s call on whether to slap tariffs on imported panels. The solar business in the U.S. has boomed in recent years, driven by falling prices for panels, thanks in part to cheap imports. That has made solar power more competitive with electricity generated from coal and natural gas. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan,File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Mexico says it regrets the United States’ decision not to exclude it from tariffs on imported washing machines and solar panels.

It says it will “use all available legal resources in response to the U.S. decision.” It says its inclusion in the application of protections is “regrettable” given the U.S. International Trade Commission determined no damage exists to U.S. industry as a consequence of imports of Mexican washing machines.

U.S. President Donald Trump says approving the tariffs will help U.S. manufacturers. The Republican casts Monday’s decision as part of his pledge to put American companies and jobs first.

His administration is imposing an immediate tariff of 30 percent on most imported solar modules, with the rate declining before phasing out after four years. For large residential washing machines, tariffs will start at up to 50 percent and phase out after three years.