One dead, several injured after shooting at Kentucky high school

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — At least one person was killed in a shooting at a high school in Marshall County, Kentucky and the reported shooter has been taken into custody.

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin said multiple people were wounded in the shooting at Marshall County High School in Benton Tuesday morning.

The school is currently on lockdown while authorities process the scene.

The condition and ages of the wounded was not immediately known.

Parents working to locate their children have been asked to go to North Marshall Middle School in Calvert City, Kentucky.

Bevin issued the following details on his Twitter account:

Tragic shooting at Marshall County HS…Shooter is in custody, one confirmed fatality, multiple others wounded…Much yet unknown…Please do not speculate or spread hearsay…Let’s let the first responders do their job and be grateful that they are there to do it for us…