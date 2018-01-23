Plainfield woman, 37, dies days after being diagnosed with the flu

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Plainfield mother Karlie Illg Slaven, 37, has died from complications related to the flu, family members tell 24-Hour News 8.

Karl Illg, Karlie’s father, said she worked for Indiana University in grant management, and spent the last week of her life caring for her husband and two sick children. Illg says Karlie had not received a flu shot this season due to a scheduling conflict at work. She always made sure to get her shot, he said.

Karlie was diagnosed with influenza Friday at a clinic and went to a hospital emergency room Saturday with serious symptoms. Illg says she was released but returned to the hospital early Sunday morning, unable to speak. Karlie was admitted the Intensive Care Unit with pneumonia and passed away early Monday morning.

Illg says Karlie’s husband had flown to Dallas, Texas Sunday morning on assignment with the National Guard but returned by 5 p.m. Sunday to see Karlie before she passed. Illg says a parent should never have to write an obituary for their child, and he would like to take out an ad in the newspaper every year urging readers to get their flu shot.

“This can’t happen. She was only 37, had two little kids,” said Karl Illg. “I shouldn’t have to write her obituary.”

The Indiana State Department of Health reports January is the deadliest month for influenza this season, but warns the data doesn’t suggest flu season has hit in full force.

“We have not yet seen through our surveillance data that the flu season has peaked yet,” said Pam Pontones, Deputy State Health Commissioner. “Influenza is notoriously unpredictable so we are not sure when activity may peak which is why we continue to monitor activity very closely. Influenza typically runs through the end of April so we still have quite a few weeks yet to go.”

Indiana has seen 54 influenza-related deaths from Dec. 31, 2017 through Jan. 13, 2018. The season total stood at 79 on Jan. 13 and is considered “widespread” throughout the state.

“Unfortunately every year people across the country will die as a result of the flu,” said Pontones. “It’s sometimes unclear why some people may die and others don’t.”

Pontones says when you start noticing flu symptoms you should contact your healthcare provider, even with just a phone call, and keep him or her updated on your symptom progression.

“If you are experiencing severe symptoms such as a high fever, difficulty breathing, vomiting, unable to keep fluids down, then it’s a good idea to visit your emergency department,” she said.

Pontones said prevention is still possible, adding that it is still not too late to get an influenza vaccine that may help prevent the flu.

You can receive a flu shot at a local pharmacy (CVS, Walgreens, Dr. Aziz), supermarket (Target, Kmart, Walmart), your county’s Department of Health office, urgent care clinics, through your employer, or through your college or university.