Police: 5-year-old girl stuck by uncapped needle inside McDonald’s

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A 5-year-old girl was punctured with a used and discarded uncapped needle in a Charleston restaurant, according to officers with the Charleston Police Department.

Chief Detective Tony Hazelett said the child’s mother took the girl into the restroom of the East End McDonald’s on Saturday, January 20th, 2018, at around 1:30 p.m.

The girl picked up the needle, which was located by the trash can on the restroom floor, he said. There was what appeared to be blood on the tip of the needle.

Hazelett said investigators were unsure of that blood belonged to the child or the person who left the discarded needle on the floor to begin with.

The child’s mother alerted management, and the child was then taken to a local hospital for treatment.

There is no word on her condition at this time.

Hazelett added that if you find a needle disagreed in the City of Charleston, you may dial the non-emergency 911 number, 304-348-8111.

As of three months ago, officer’s police cruisers are each equipped with sharps containers. Those officers are able to dispose of the needles properly.

If you feel inclined, Hazelett said you may also dispose of the needle yourself. To do so properly, be sure to wear latex gloves and drop the needle into a hard, plastic bottle or detergent bottle. He said to take extra precaution, and if possible, label the bottle with a biohazard sticker or sharpie.