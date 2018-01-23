Police investigate man shot numerous times on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is in serious condition in the hospital after being shot numerous times Tuesday night on the northeast side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was dispatched about 7:40 p.m. to the Indianapolis Fire Department Station 24, 5520 E. 38th St., on a report of a person shot. A man showed up at the station with a chest wound and was later taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital.

The shooting occurred at a home in the 3900 block of Euclid Avenue, and IMPD officers at 9 p.m. were awaiting a search warrant to further investigating the shooting. The man’s girlfriend drove him to the fire station, and police were talking to her there. A police captain said police found the doors to the home were locked.

No additional details were immediately available.